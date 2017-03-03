Myrtle Beach officers save life of man involved in DUI crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department recognized two officers after they saved the life of a man who crashed while allegedly driving under the influence.

A post on the police department’s Facebook page notes that PFC Rhett Ammons and PFC Kristi Muhlbaier performed lifesaving CPR at the scene of a car crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Oak Street.

The incident report from Myrtle Beach Police documents how the two officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. and tried to speak with the driver of the crashed vehicle. PFC Ammons put the car in park, removed the car keys from the ignition, and pulled the unresponsive man from the driver’s seat, according to the report.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Noah Aaron Morgan, had no pulse when officers arrived on scene.

The report states that a red bag was found on the console of the vehicle, and inside the red bag, officers found empty slips that are “consistent with the packaging of heroin.” Officers also found a metal spoon and needles in the car.

PFC Ammons and PFC Muhlbaier performed CPR until emergency responders arrived. EMS advised NARCAN needed to be used and administered the drug, the report states, which allowed Morgan to regain consciousness.

Morgan was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center. He is charged with driving under the influence.

The police department thanked the officers for their quick action on the department’s Facebook page Friday morning.