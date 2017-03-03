No. 18 Coastal Carolina Rallies to Beat San Francisco; Cunningham Set CCU Record

CONWAY, S.C.– Coastal Carolina senior pitcher Alex Cunningham set a school record with 14 strikeouts, but the 18th-ranked Chanticleers needed three runs in the eighth to claim a 7-5 victory over San Francisco in game two of the Tidelands Health Classic at Spring Brooks Stadium Friday afternoon.

The Chants tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth. Wood Myers singled, stole second and scored on an RBI double from Kevin Woodall Jr. Seth Lancaster then welcomed new Dons’ pitcher Joey Steele with an RBI double of his own. Ewing then singled to left to drive in Lancaster for the 7-5 lead.

The Chants improve to 6-5 and will play a doubleheader Saturday in day two of the Tidelands Health Classic, facing Winthrop at 1:30 and Albany at 5 pm. The Dons fall to 7-4.