Rapper Kodak Black arrested after leaving house arrest to go to strip club, boxing match

PEMBROKE PINES, FL (WBTW)- A Florida rapper who is charged with criminal sexual conduct in Florence County has been arrested again in Florida.

Kodak Black, 19, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was arrested after violating the terms of his probation, according to arrest information from the Broward County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office.

Florida Department of Corrections officials say Black violated his terms by going to Club Lexx, strip club in Miami, Florida and attending a boxing match in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The rapper was under house arrest and was not allowed to leave his house for more than 30 minutes before or after any activities that had been approved by his probation officer.