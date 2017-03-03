Scranton man jailed after running from, injuring Florence deputy

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A Scranton man is in jail after he attempted to run from a Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

According to Major Mike Nunn with the sheriff’s office, a deputy with the Pro-Active Community Enforcement (PACE) Team pulled over a driver for a moving violation near the intersection of Ron McNair Boulevard and Morris Street in Lake City Tuesday evening around 5:13 p.m.

The deputy asked the driver, identified as Justin Dwayne Barr, 32, to step out of the car. That’s when Barr tried to run from the deputy but was apprehended a short time later by the deputy after a brief fight. The deputy suffered minor injuries as a result of the altercation, Nunn adds.

Barr allegedly had marijuana, crack, and cocaine in his possession. He is charged with possession with Intent to distribute cocaine, trafficking crack, possession of a weapon during commission of violent crime, resisting arrest/assault on a police officer, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of marijuana, second or subsequent offense, and possession of handgun by prohibited person.

Barr is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $35,000.00 surety bond.