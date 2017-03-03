StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

Cooler weather has returned, and will stick around into the weekend. Today will be sunny with temperatures similar to what we saw yesterday. It will be breezy in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. A surge of even cooler weather will move in tonight, and temperatures will dip below freezing away from the coast. It will be cold enough for frost along the Grand Strand. Cold high pressure will stay put through the weekend. High temperatures will only warm into the 50s on Saturday, and frost and freezes are possible again Saturday night. Warmer weather returns Monday with temperatures back in the 70s. A cold front late Tuesday will bring showers and thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday.

Today, sunny, breezy and cool. Highs 64 inland, 62 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 28-31 inland, 34-35 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.