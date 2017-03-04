Amari Young leads North Augusta to perfect title season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Amari Young had 19 points and 13 rebounds as North Augusta completed a perfect season with 61-37 victory over Wilson to capture the South Carolina Class 4A girls basketball championship on Saturday night.

North Augusta led by 19 points midway through the second quarter and kept pouring on to finish 28-0 and take its first-ever state title. Young added two blocks and five steals in the rout as North Augusta was ahead 41-19 at the break.

D’asia Gregg had 15 points and 10 rebounds to top Wilson (21-7).

Kiara Jackson added 10 points for North Augusta.