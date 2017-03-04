Fatal officer-involved shooting in Greenville Co.

FOUNTAIN INN, SC (WSPA) — A man was killed, early Saturday morning, in an officer involved shooting, according to Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis.

It happened just after 2am in the 1700 block of Scuffletown Road in Fountain Inn.

Sheriff Lewis says it started as a domestic situation. A woman called 911, saying her estranged husband showed up to her home with a gun.

Multiple deputies responded to the scene and found the suspect at the back of the house, according to Lewis.

He says deputies have been called out the property before.

Deputies say the suspect pulled out a weapon, pointed it at them and said, “do you not see my gun?”

He was shot and killed at the scene. “[They] had no other choice,” Lewis told 7News.

“The suspect threatened the lives of the deputies, the lives of his soon to be ex-wife and kids. In order to preserve and protect the lives of those in the community and the lives of our deputies, he forced us to make this decision,” Lewis added.

SLED has taken over the investigation. The deputies are on leave until the investigation is complete.