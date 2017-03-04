Florence One Students Celebrate Music in our Schools Month

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Magnolia Mall in Florence has been filled with sound of music in celebration of music in our schools month.

More than twenty schools from across Florence School District One displayed their talents to shoppers Saturday afternoon.

For many students who get exposed to music while in school, the experience can leave a lasting impression.

Florence One Performing Arts Coordinator Laura Greenway created the idea of live music for shoppers more than twenty years ago, as a way to bring purpose to music.

“It is exciting to have teachers that we have cultivated those relationship and they are now coming back to perform with their students the way I got to perform with them many years ago,” explained Greenway.

Throughout Florence, musical opportunities for students are abound, from school bands to choruses.

Parents like Ronald Chapman attended the program for the second year to help support his son.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the youth of the community to show their talents and display them,” said Chapman.

Sneed Middle School teacher Ricky Hyman began teaching music this year after graduating college.

“When it comes to music education that’s literally what it is all about, making sure that the kids love it, making sure that whoever listening loves it, and just having fun while doing it so coming out of college that is what I definitely want to instill in my teaching and in my kids,” mentioned

Hyman said the event is an opportunity for teachers to bring their programs to the attention of the community.

According to the National Association of Music, music in our schools month is to raise awareness of the importance of music education for all children and to remind citizens that schools is where all children should have access to music.