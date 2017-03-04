Mullins tops Christ Church to win Class 2A girls state title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Janell Sinab scored 18 points to lead Mullins to a 62-50 victory over Christ Church for the South Carolina Class 2A girls basketball championship on Saturday.

Mullins (20-2) was successful despite shooting 17-of-58 for 29.3 percent and losing the rebounding battle 44-39, but Christ Church (26-3) committed 38 turnovers in the defeat.

Brittani McDonald had 16 points and Serenity Hunt 15 for the Auctioneers, who led by 14 points at halftime and never let their lead fall to fewer than eight points from there.

Lawren Cook had 16 points and 13 rebounds for Christ Church. Bailey Breazeale had 16 points off 8-of-12 shooting and also had nine rebounds.

