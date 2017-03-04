No. 18 Coastal Carolina beats Winthrop, Albany in mixed doubleheader

CONWAY, S.C. – Kyle Skeels drove in three and Rafi Vazquez escaped bases-loaded jams in the seventh and eighth innings to earn his first career save to lead #18 Coastal Carolina to an 8-3 win over Winthrop in game one of a mixed doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium.

Despite not factoring in the decision, CCU All-American Andrew Beckwith struck out a career-high 10 in 5.2 innings.

Austin Kitchen (1-1) got the win in relief. He worked 1.0 inning and struck out two.

Coastal Carolina completed a mixed doubleheader sweep with a 14-0, seven-inning win over Albany. The teams mutually decided to stop the game after seven innings.