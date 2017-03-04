Person killed in Dillon County crash Friday night

By Published:
deadly-crash

FORK, SC (WBTW) – A person died in a car crash in Dillon County Friday night according the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2017 Fiat car was traveling south on Old River Rd. around 7:20 p.m. when the crash happened, according to Lance Corporal Judd Jones. The car ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned several times, he said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately available. The name of the person who died has not been released.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s