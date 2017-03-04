Person killed in Dillon County crash Friday night

FORK, SC (WBTW) – A person died in a car crash in Dillon County Friday night according the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2017 Fiat car was traveling south on Old River Rd. around 7:20 p.m. when the crash happened, according to Lance Corporal Judd Jones. The car ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned several times, he said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately available. The name of the person who died has not been released.