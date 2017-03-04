Princess Gala raises money for victims of fires

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Disney’s magic kingdom came to life in Myrtle Beach on Saturday at the 8th annual Princess Gala fundraiser.

The first part of the gala was a breakfast at Travinia’s in the Market Common. Dozens of children came dressed as their favorite Disney prince or princess and then got to spend time with the actual princesses themselves. Afterwards, they lined up along the Market Common for the royal parade and got to meet Prince Charming at the end.

All the proceeds of the gala are going to the American Red Cross of Eastern South Carolina, specifically its program to help victims of fires. Executive Director Nanci conley says, “this event is so much more than a fundraiser. It is building family memories. It’s building things in the family foundation that these parents and grandparents will have forever. It’s going to put the red cross in everyone’s heart as a warm memory.”

The American Red Cross of Eastern SC helps take care of over 300 families in the area who’ve had home fires each year.