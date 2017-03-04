Runners brave cold for 20th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon, winners announced

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – More than a thousand people lined up with their sneakers laced up for one of Myrtle Beach’s biggest events of the year, the Myrtle Beach Marathon.

Hundreds of runners took to the streets for the 20th anniversary of the marathon. The race started on 21st Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway at 6:30 on the dot. Dozens of Myrtle Beach Police officers were positioned all around the city for the event. They closed off several roads including parts of Ocean Boulevard, Mr. Joe White Avenue, Farrow Parkway and Kings Highway. Runners from all over the country, and world came to participate in the marathon, including two women from Charlotte, NC, who’ve supported each other through several running races over the years.“We’re excited, ready to run, a little cold,” says Katie Matchette. “I’m a little nervous, but perseverance- we’re ready to go,” says friend Christy Waldvogel. Katie adds, “she was there when i finished my first half [marathon], so I’m going to be there when she finishes her first marathon so super excited about it.”

Pedro Meraz is the winner of the marathon. He’s from Florida and completed the race in 2 hours and 45 minutes. He Erin Miller is the female winner. She’s from Columbia, SC and clocked in at 2 hours and 58 minutes.