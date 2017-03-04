Southside wins South Carolina Class 3A boys title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Jalen McKelvey scored 19 points as Southside fought off Dillon 65-57 to win the South Carolina Class 3A boys basketball championship on Saturday.

Southside, which led by as many as 14 points, saw its lead cut to 59-55 with 59 seconds to play. McKelvey came up big at the foul line after that, making four of the team’s final six free throws to hold on to the win.

Tuzion Brock had 15 points and RJ Campbell 13 for Southside.

Dillon struggled with its shots all game, finishing at under 30 percent from the field (20-of-71, 28.2 percent). Keenan Norman led the way with the 13 points coming on five of 17 shooting. Javier Brookins had eight points and a game-high 14 rebounds for Dillon.