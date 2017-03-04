Wilson leads No. 5 South Carolina over Kentucky 89-77

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A’ja Wilson had 26 points and No. 5 South Carolina reached the Southeastern Conference finals for the third straight year, beating Kentucky 89-77 on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (26-4) saw a 14-point lead slip to 75-73 on Alyssa Rice’s layup with 4:12 to go. But Wilson followed with a pair of foul shots to start a closing 14-4 run.

The Gamecocks will face either No. 6 Mississippi State or Texas A&M on Sunday.

Kaela Davis and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 17 points each for the Gamecocks.

Makayla Epps had 31 points and fellow all-SEC first-team teammate Evelyn Akhator added 24 for the Wildcats (21-10). They have lost six in row to South Carolina.