5th annual chili cook-off in Pawleys Island raises money for chronically ill children

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – More than a dozen local restaurants, firemen and community members cooked up their best chili recipes to benefit the SC Make-a-Wish Foundation.

About 400 people attended the 5th annual Chili Cook-Off on Sunday. Island Bar and Grill in Pawleys Island hosted the competition. 14 teams participated, including members of Horry County Fire Rescue and Midway Fire Rescue. The event also featured a live band and a bouncy house for children. Kim Lawton-Brown is the general manager of Island Bar and Grill and one of the organizers of the fundraiser. She says the goal is to help as many local chronically children as they can, including a boy whose wish is to swim with dolphins in The Bahamas.

“It doesn’t get real real until I get on the stage and announce the winners, looking at the family or families that benefit from Make-A-Wish Foundation. Last year, i got a little choked up. It took the wind out of my sail. But it’s a lot of fun,” says Lawton-Brown. The cook-off raised about $2,500 last year, and organizers are expecting to raise even more this year.