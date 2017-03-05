One person killed early Sunday morning crash in Marion County

Hartsville car c leaves one dead (Image 1)

MARION COUNTY (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly overnight crash Sunday.

A Marion County coroner confirmed one person was killed in the crash but was unable to provide the victims identity or any further details at this time.

According to the Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened on Highway 9 in Gresham near Buddy Tires.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m.Sunday.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Stay with News13 as we continue to learn more.

