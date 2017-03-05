Deputies follow trail of beer cans to find escaped inmate

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Wise County inmate is now facing additional charges after deputies said he escaped the justice center and stole a truck.

According to the Wise County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Travis Scott Pratt, 39, was in custody of the Norton Police Department when he escaped while outside of the Wise County Justice Center.

The officer from the Norton Police Department chased Pratt and officers from the UVA-Wise Police and Wise Police Departments assisted.

Another deputy from Wise County, Josh Edmiston, was in the area en-route to help, when he saw a blue Dodge truck on Christmas Lane speeding and driving recklessly.

Deputy Edmiston turned and tried to stop the truck. While chasing the truck, empty beer cans were flying from the truck bed, leaving a trail.

Deputy Edmiston followed the trail of beer cans and located the truck in a driveway on Pole Bridge Road. The driver of the vehicle noticed the deputy and sped off, driving through several yards then back onto the highway.

The Sheriff’s Office said Pratt was the driver of the truck and jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran.

Deputies were able to capture Pratt and take him back into custody.

Someone in the neighborhood was able to stop the truck that was still moving.

Deputies determined that Pratt stole the truck from Christmas Lane.

He is back in custody and additional charges are now pending.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.