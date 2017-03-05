Deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects in a drive-by shooting.

Around 10:00 p.m., on March 4, deputies went to a residence on Franway Drive, outside of Darlington off of E. Billy Farrow Highway.

Investigators found several bullet holes in the house and the vehicles in front of the house. They believe the suspects fired from a silver sedan with large chrome wheels and a loud exhaust.

Deputies continue to investigate.

If you have any information, call Darlington County Sheriff’s investigators at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES). You don’t have to give your name.

