Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting and injuring multiple people in Florence home

Lucas Lalonde (Image 1) By Published:
crimescene-tape-generic

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, after he shot and injured people at a home in Florence.

Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken, says the shooting happened early Sunday morning at a residence in the 500 block of Oleander Drive.

After shooting the occupants of the home, the man shot himself and died on scene as a result of the injury.

Lutcken identified the man as John Leslie Turner III, 38, of Florence.  The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation by the Florence Police Dept. and Florence County Coroner’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s