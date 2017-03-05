Man in hospital after being hit by train in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA) – A man is injured after being hit by a train by Seaboard Avenue, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

The man was walking along the tracks when he was struck by the train at about 5:19 p.m. Sunday.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, but he is described as a white man, between the ages of 20 and 30, according to police.

He was taken by EMS to Self Regional Hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

He was unconscious when EMS arrived, according to police.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.