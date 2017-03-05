Statewide Red Flag Fire Alert to be lifted Monday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission has announced that they will be lifting the statewide Red Flag Fire Alert on Monday.

The lift will be effective at 7:00 a.m. on Monday.

The SCFC says the alert is being lifted because of improving weather conditions.

As a reminder, state law requires you to notify the Forestry Commission before burning outdoors.

For residential yard debris burning, residents can find their county’s toll-free notification number here.

Residents burning for forestry, wildlife, or agricultural purposes should notify by calling 1-800-777-3473.

