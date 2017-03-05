Volunteers clean up Socastee boat landing Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Members of a local church have taken it upon themselves to help keep the Socastee landing clean.

The All Souls Waccamaw United Universalist Church adopted the boat landing off of Peachtree Road, between Harbor Oaks and Kenzgar Drives last summer. The church adopted the landing through the Waccamw Riverkeeper’s Adopt-a-Landing program.

On Sunday, members of the church held their 2nd organized cleanup of the landing since adopting it. They picked up litter and even used kayaks to pull out any debris in the water, including an old recliner chair.

Karen Salvati Harper is a member of ASWUU and one of the cleanup organizers. She says they plan to hold more cleanups, at least one each season. “One of our values is to help care for the earth and so this kind of embodies our stewardship of the earth. For us a lot of us are kayakers, or spend a lot of time in this area. A lot of us live in this area. I do. And so we just want to make sure we take good care of it.”

The church is planning another cleanup for some time in the summer. Volunteers are welcome. The Waccamaw Riverkeeper program will also be holding several cleanups coming up, on Earth Day.