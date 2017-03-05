Volunteers in Florence clean-up eyesore in Woodmont Community

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Groups from around the City of Florence came together for a big clean up in the Woodmont community Sunday afternoon.

Florence Community Development, Action Together Pee Dee, and more than two dozen citizens of north Florence put on their gloves and working shoes to pick up trash and debris along Malloy Street.

Many of what was removed from the roadside included used tires, old television sets and moldy furniture.

Action Together Pee Dee organized it as a way to show community unity and to help keep Florence beautiful.

The organizer of the clean-up says it started in an area that needed cleaning the most.

“We just told them what we were doing, everybody felt the need on it and they were like yes put me in, I want to join in because there is a need and we have to support one another and we have to come together in our community, love thy neighbor” said Action Together Pee Dee member Lashonda Nesmith.

Cynthia Roary moved into the area four months ago. She says the area where volunteers began cleaning has been an eyesore since she moved there.

“I pass through here several times and it looked a mess, thank goodness for the vision that someone saw the vision and was able to get it cleaned up and I am so glad and I feel so much better that the community came together,” mentioned Roary.

The groups’ next project will include planting flowers at Williams Middle School in Florence.