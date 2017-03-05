Wilson and Lake View High Schools win Pee Dee are Academic Challenge

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A team of students from Wilson and Lake View High schools took first place in the Pee Dee area academic challenge tournament Saturday afternoon.

After a full morning of matches, the finals were set for the afternoon.

In division one high schools, Wilson High School in Florence defeated Cheraw High School in Chesterfield County 34 to 28.

In division two Lake View High School defeated Latta High School in Dillon.

Wilson and Lake View High schools will compete in the state tournament.

Wilson High student Neil Day participated in the tournament for the past six years.

Saturday was his last year competing in the academic challenge. He says the tournament showcases the academic abilities of students throughout South Carolina.

“The competition is competitive regardless of which team you are, but the best part is that despite being competitive, we are all incredibly supportive of each other regardless of what team we are playing for,” said Day.

The Pee Dee Education Center hosts the academic challenge each year.

Each year the tournament brings together 16 school districts across the Pee Dee.

The state championship will be held March 16th