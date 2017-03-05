Woman charged with murder after body found in woods in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged with murder after a man’s body was found, according to authorities.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says 57-year-old James Earl Sprouse was found in the woods near his home on McSwain Road in Chesnee Saturday evening.

He died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, the coroner says.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Amy Nicole Taylor, of Chesnee, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

She was taken into custody Saturday evening and is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office says Taylor and Sprouse had a domestic relationship.

Taylor’s bond hearing was at 10:00 p.m. Sunday. She was denied bond.

Her first court appearance will be on May 18th at 9:00 a.m.

