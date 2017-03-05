Woman charged with murder after body found in woods in Spartanburg County

By Published:
Amy Nicole Taylor
Amy Nicole Taylor

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged with murder after a man’s body was found, according to authorities.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says 57-year-old James Earl Sprouse was found in the woods near his home on McSwain Road in Chesnee Saturday evening.

He died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, the coroner says.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Amy Nicole Taylor, of Chesnee, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

She was taken into custody Saturday evening and is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office says Taylor and Sprouse had a domestic relationship.

Taylor’s bond hearing was at 10:00 p.m. Sunday. She was denied bond.

Her first court appearance will be on May 18th at 9:00 a.m.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

mcswain-road-investigation

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s