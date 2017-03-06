Crews working to fix water break in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews are working to repair a water line break that occurred Monday evening near Jackson Street.

According to Mark Kruea with the City of Myrtle Beach, the break happened between 501 and Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Kruea was not sure how many people are without water, but said the break should be fixed by later in the evening.

Crews have not announced what caused the incident, but leaders suspect the break had to do with the ground moving in response to temperature changes this week.