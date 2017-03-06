Darlington County officials discuss funding for new courthouse

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Last November voters in Darlington County approved a $60 million bond referendum allowing the district to build three new schools. That’s money the county wanted in order to build a new courthouse that Senator Gerald Malloy (D-Darlington) said is badly needed.

“We still have some safety concerns not only for our citizens but for our judges as well,” Malloy said.

The Senator said a building a new courthouse in Darlington County needs to be a priority.

“It’s been a long-standing need that we need a courthouse here in Darlington County,” he explained.

Malloy said when the bond referendum passed in November, it threw a wrench in the county’s plan.

“In my opinion, a courthouse was needed first,” he said.

The Darlington County Courthouse Committee–made up of local and state officials and law enforcement–met Monday afternoon to try and find the funds to get the project off the ground.

“We need to bring these ideas here,” Malloy explained. “Lets do some of the footwork that is necessary to end up getting it done.”

Several ideas were floated in Monday’s meeting to find that money, from another referendum on the 2018 ballot to a millage increase. Most though agreed that a new tax of some kind may be the only way.

“Most likely, for a project this size we’ll have to end up seeing if there’s the political will to go toward a referendum,” Sen. Malloy admitted.

Committee members said the project could cost as much as $40 to $50 million to complete, a small price they say to keep officers, inmates, and the public safe.

“It is necessary to keep our citizens safe,” Sen. Malloy said. “To make sure that justice is delivered, that people have access to the courts.”

The Senator wanted to make it clear though that the plan is not yet final.

“We’ve got some specific tasks so we’ll go out and try to get some information and get something that we can put before the people here pretty soon,” he explained.

The committee now plans to meet each month from now on to get this project going as soon as possible.

In the meantime, Sheriff Tony Chavis said his office is working with the U.S. Marshals as well as the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to look at making the current Darlington County Courthouse building safer.