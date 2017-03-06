Darlington deputies investigate second drive-by shooting in 3 days

Related Coverage Deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Darlington County

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the second drive-by shooting in three days early Monday morning.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo, deputies were called to a home on Marcus Drive off of E. Old Camden Road in Hartsville around 12:30 a.m. Monday. The home had been shot at from a moving vehicle, reports Lt. Kilgo.

This is the second drive-by shooting Darlington deputies responded to in just over 48 hours. Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, deputies went to a home on Franway Drive, outside of Darlington off of E. Billy Farrow Highway.

Investigators found several bullet holes in the house and the vehicles in front of the house. They believe the suspects fired from a silver sedan with large chrome wheels and a loud exhaust.

Both cases under investigation. Anyone with information related to the shootings is asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES). You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.