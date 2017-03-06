Florence County Sheriff’s Office works to help child find stolen bike

Stolen Bike View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person who stole a child’s bike last week.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release Monday asking for help identifying and locating the larceny suspect.

On February 28, around 3:20 PM, the victim rode his bicycle to the Dollar General Store on South Irby Street in Effingham and went into the store. When the victim returned, the bicycle was gone. Store surveillance video captured the man picking up the child’s bike and putting it in his car.

The videos revealed the suspect vehicle appears to be a light in color late model BMW. The bicycle is a black in color “Mongoose” with 22 inch wheels.

“This stolen bike may not seem like a big deal to some,” Sheriff Kenney Boone stated. “But to this child it is; so it’s a big deal to us too.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 27463 (CRIMES). You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.