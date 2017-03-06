Florence police search for man accused of stealing from open garages

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Florence Police Department are looking for a man accused of stealing from open garages in residential areas.

A press release from Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says he has been targeting homes with open garage doors in the Live Oak neighborhood and taking readily accessible tools.

This subject is driving a tan, Chevy Colorado four door truck, police say.

Anyone with information on this subject asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

