Horry County School board votes in favor of pay raise

Related Coverage Horry County School Board members want pay raise

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County School Board met Monday evening and voted in favor of raising school board salaries to $15,900 to more closely resemble the salary of a Horry County Council Member.

Six people voted yes, four members said no, and one abstained.

Monday night, an amendment was proposed to the motion to take out the link between county council and board salaries, and simply raise the school board salary. That amendment passed ten to zero, with one member abstaining.

Horry County School Board members are the second highest paid in the state but recently began considering voting themselves a pay raise.

Chairman Joe DeFeo argued their compensation isn’t matching their workload. “It’s not just the meetings. It’s the conversations, it’s the emails and things in between meetings. It’s dealing with parental concerns of 44,000 students. They don’t always call up the principal first,” says DeFeo.

Board members currently make $9,600 a year while Horry County Council Members make almost $16,000 a year.

Now that the increase has passed, Horry County will be the highest paid school board in South Carolina.