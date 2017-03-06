Horry County Veterans Affairs has plan to file claims more quickly, generate more benefits

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Veterans Affairs Office will be using a new software that will speed up the claims filing process for local veterans.

The department hopes it will help them generate more benefits for veterans more quickly. In 2016 the Horry County VA generated $152 million in benefits for veterans, which is $20 million more than in 2015.

Clyde Edington is one of almost 17,000 veterans are currently trying to file disability claims through the Horry County Veterans Affairs Office.

“It’s like I’m filing a claim a day. Now I’ve gotta sit around and wonder are they gonna ok it or are they gonna send it back,” said Clyde Edington.

Horry County VA Director Ronnie Elvis, who’s been on the job for a little over a year, says that waiting time should go down once the office starts using a new software for filing claims.

“The veterans have been waiting on average about 6 months to see their claim either approved or denied. This program has been used in Georgia for about two years on a trial basis and they’re look at 6 to 9 weeks to adjudicate a claim,” said Ronnie Elvis.

According to Elvis, the new software will allow the department to file disability claims electronically, instead of faxing them or sending them to the VA by mail. It will also allow the office to track each veteran’s history more easily, as well as their correspondence with that vet. “

Whether it be email, text message, office visit, or telephone, every member in this office can see what you’ve done in the past so we can more accurately track and handle your claim,” said Elvis.

Samuel Bunch Jr. served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972.

“In the Navy I worked on jet crafts for 3 years and I developed a ringing in my ear real bad. Sometimes it’s so bad I think, surely you hear it,” Bunch said.

He’s trying to re-file a disability claim for his hearing loss, after his initial claim was denied in 2011. Bunch says he’s optimistic he’ll benefit from the changes the Horry County VA is making.

“I think it’s excellent. It took me two years to get my claim, it just went on and on and on. So this is a great service to us vets,” said Bunch.

The Horry County Veterans Affairs Office will start using the new software March 28.