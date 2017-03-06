Lake City sees increase in gang violence, police plan to crack down

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW)- One city in Florence County is working to protect people from gang violence.

Police Chief Kipp Coker says “homegrown” gangs, or gangs formed in rural areas, are causing problems in Lake City, but his department has a plan to make sure residents are safe.

Johnell Myers has lived in Lake City for 52 years and says she’s noticed more gang violence in her neighborhood recently. Two years ago, she says her car windshield was smashed twice in two weeks.

“I called the police. He discovered that there were some gangs going around busting out windows and damaging cars and they were trying to catch them. But it seems like it’s gotten worse,” said Johnell Myers.

Chief Kipp Coker says he wants to be proactive with the increase in gang activity.

“What I have implemented if for patrol officers and narcotics to get into those neighborhoods to see what’s going on. Who is creating the trouble. So, we can get in there and fix it then go back in and rebuild that community for the people that are living in their house are prisoners,” said Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker.

Chief Coker says there has been an uptick in crime since Christmas Eve and about a dozen gang related incidents have specifically targeted the Latino community. The Chief says the incidents happen mainly around the Coker mobile home park.

“Anywhere from burglary, car break-ins, robbery and we had a shooting,” said Coker. “They have to have money to keep their organization going. So, what they are doing is targeting the Latinos, getting money to finance their organization.”

The Lake City Police Department has partnered with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office gang unit and Chief Coker says he plans to send one patrol officer to be certified as the Lake City gang investigator this spring.

“If there is a gang incident, he will be called along with the Florence County Sheriff’s office gang unit. Then we will sit down and evaluate what has happened then try to rectify the problem,” said Coker.

Myers says she plans to move into a better neighborhood soon, but she has noticed more police patrolling the area.

“I am proud to know that the police is getting behind it to try and clear it up and make us feel more comfortable,” said Myers.

Chief Coker plans to talk with Lake City High School staff this week to work out a partnership where school staff can let the department know if they notice things happening in school that officers can look for on the street.