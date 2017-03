CONWAY, S.C. – Zach Hopeck struck out a career high six and only allowed two hits over eight innings as #18 Coastal Carolina won its fifth straight with a 6-1 victory over San Francisco at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The Chanticleers, playing their 14th game in a 17-day span, improve to 9-5 overall thanks to five straight solid pitching performances.

Coastal will continue its eight-game home stand by hosting Wake Forest at 4 pm on Wednesday (Mar. 8).