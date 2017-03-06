Police search for man accused of stealing $500 golf club heads from Dick’s Sporting Goods

NMB Golf Theft View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Police are asking for help from the public finding a man accused of stealing several golf club heads from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

According to a press release, the man used a special tool to remove the heads from drivers and hid them underneath a jacket. The golf heads are valued at around $500 each.

Police say the man has shoplifted from the Dick’s Sporting Goods in North Myrtle Beach several times during the month of February, and has also hit the Dick’s Sporting Goods location in Myrtle Beach.

The suspect is described as a male, about 5’ 10” tall, weighing about 190 pounds, and about 40-45 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Myrtle Beach Police at 843-280-5511.