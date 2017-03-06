Rowland police make arrests in Dollar General armed robbery

ROWLAND, NC (WBTW) – Rowland police say they have arrested two men wanted for violent crimes in Robeson County.

According to Rowland Police Chief John Reaves, Maurice Ladson was arrested at his home in Fairmont around early Monday morning. Ladson is accused of robbing the Dollar General in Rowland around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Ladson has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, resisting a public officer and he is currently being held at the Robeson County Jail on a $50,000 secured bond.

Chief Reaves also said another suspect, Craig Parnell Jones, of Fairmont, was arrested after a police chase in the Mill Branch Road area Sunday evening.

Jones was caught on foot and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, resisting a public officer and several driving charges. Jones was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.

In addition to the Rowland Police Department, Chief Reaves says the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrests.