Surfside Beach police arrest teacher for another home burglary

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach police have arrested a man who has taught in Horry County in connection to a home burglary.

A press release from Surfside Beach Interim Chief of Police Kenneth Hofmann says 45-year-old Bion Legrand Shoemaker was charged with second degree burglary after investigators recovered several items of property that linked Shoemaker to the crime.

Chief Hofmann says Shoemaker has been involved in a burglary in the past, and was charged with three counts of burglary second degree in August of 2016.

According to the Associated Press, in August, Horry County Schools representative Teal Harding said Shoemaker started at St. James High School in 2011 and transferred this year to Socastee High School, where he had a job teaching special education.

Hardin said via email that Shoemaker has been placed on administrative leave for the 2016 incidents.