StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Above average temperatures return to the eastern Carolinas this week. High pressure is slowly moving offshore, taking the core of the cold air with it. As the high pressure moves fully offshore today a warming trend begins. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60’s to 70 and into the low and mid 70’s Tuesday. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will pass late Tuesday into Wednesday. The front brings a chance for 1/4″ rain areawide. Cooler and dry weather returns late next week behind the cold front with clearing skies, but another approaching system brings unsettled weather moving into the weekend.

Today, mostly sunny and warmer. High 65-72.

Tonight, Partly cloudy & warmer. Lows 48-50 inland, 50-54 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Highs 68-75.