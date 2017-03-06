VIDEO: Pregnant Myrtle Beach mom mimics April the Giraffe

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A pregnant Myrtle Beach woman has become the latest internet sensation after mimicking April the Giraffe.

Erin Dietrich, expecting mom of three and professional photographer, says she is due March 14, and like April, she’s just hanging out waiting on the “moment.” In fact, she’s a fan of April’s and says her recent Facebook live video was just meant to get a couple laughs.

Erin went live on Facebook Sunday evening around 8:46 p.m. sporting a giraffe mask and showcasing her own baby bump. The post has been viewed more than eight million times, and Erin says she definitely wasn’t prepared for the reaction.

“We ordered the mask off Amazon on Friday,” Erin writes on the now viral post. “Clearly we live an exciting life over here in the Dietrich house.”

As the number of views continues to climb, reaching 8.2 million at the time of this story, Erin says she never would have expected so many people could connect with her sense of humor.

“I did not think this many people would get a kick out of this,” Erin writes. “All our friends have been making fun of me and my obsession with April, so we just thought, ‘hey, we should order a giraffe mask.’”

There’s even a suggestion and effort within the comments to get Erin’s video on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

The comments keep flowing, with many watchers noting Erin’s expertise at mirroring April’s movements.

“Ooooooomg. I am trying my best not to wake up my house watching this.. this is hilarious. I’ve been watching April the giraffe all week and u got it down packed. Lmbo. Omg,” comments one viewer.

There are more than 37,000 comments on the video, which has been shared nearly 200,000 times.