Anderson Brothers Bank offers $10K reward for information about robbery

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A Loris bank is offering a $10,000 reward for help finding the person responsible for robbing the bank in February.

According to a press release from the Anderson Brothers Bank, the location on Highway 701 North was robbed on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at approximately 1 p.m.

A Horry County police report says the suspect was wearing a red bandanna and dark sunglasses when they approached the bank teller with a black pistol. The robber also appeared to be wearing “some sort of mask” because his mouth never moved when he spoke, the report states. Horry County police say several bank workers were forced at gunpoint to the vault, then the suspect demanded that the victims load the contents of the vault into two black trash bags.

Suspect is believed to be a male, approximately six feet tall and driving a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Horry County Police Department Tip Line at 843-915-8477. For More Information on the reward, contact Susan Grant at Anderson Brothers Bank (843-464-3551) or susang@abbank.com.