Bennettsville lottery player wins $1 million during visit to beach

BENNETTSVILLE, SC – A trip to the beach, a $1 million lottery win, and a new house—that about sums up a Bennettsville woman’s weekend. While vacationing in Myrtle Beach with her boyfriend, she bought a $10 lottery ticket at Mona Lisa Beverage on N. Kings Hwy. and won $1 million. She’s going house hunting with her winnings.

“You’re a millionaire now,” said her boyfriend, when she showed him the winning My Million Dollar Series ticket. She says she doesn’t feel like one, not yet. “This money won’t change me,” she said. But it will change her address.

Two $1 million top prizes remain in the My Million Dollar Series game with odds of 1 in 1.6 million. Mona Lisa Beverage won too. The retailer received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Players can enter non-winning My Million Dollar Series tickets into a final drawing to award an additional $1 million prize. The draw date has yet to be announced. For updates and details, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Since the start of the Lottery in 2002, more than 1.5 million college scholarships and grants have been awarded to South Carolina’s students. In all, more than $4.4 BILLION has been transferred to support educational programs in the Palmetto State.