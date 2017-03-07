Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, SBI investigate after suspect shot in head

ASH, NC (WBTW) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot in the head after he and a deputy fired shots while a warrant was being served at a home in Ash.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office were assisting the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations with a search warrant at a home on Little River Road NW in Ash.

While detectives were trying to arrest 28-year-old Bradley Barrett Lewis, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot. At the same time, Major Laurie Watson with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office also drew her duty weapon and fired a single shot.

The press release says the suspect suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the hospital, where he remains. No one else was injured in the incident.

Investigators have not yet determined whether the suspect’s injury was self-inflicted, or the result of deadly force used by Major Watson.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards says they are conducting an internal investigation and Major Watson has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation. Investigators say the internal investigation and the officer’s administrative duty status are both standard for this type of incident.

The State Bureau of Investigations was also called in per the requests of Sheriff John W. Ingram, and District Attorney Jon David.