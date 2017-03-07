City of Myrtle Beach looks at Market Common hotel development plan

Related Coverage New hotel could be built in Market Common

MRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach looked at plans in a meeting Tuesday to bring a hotel to the Market Common area.

The new Hampton Inn and Suites would go on Phillis Boulevard across the street from the now-closed Piggly Wiggly store.

Last year, a developer wanted to put a hotel in the middle of the Market Common, but the city planning director said many people didn’t like that plan.

Planning Director Carol Coleman says the new site developers are proposing is further from existing homes.

“I think that a hotel would be fairly well received. It would open up the area for more visitors. There are a lot of people that live out there that have family come to visit and there is no where convenient for them to stay to where they live. So that would help. Not to mention all of the sports tourism we have going on out there. So that would be a benefit as well,” said Planning Director Carol Coleman.

If the planning commission approves the hotel plan, it will go to city council for final approval.