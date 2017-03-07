CMC awarded Primary Stroke Center certification

CONWAY, SC – Conway Medical Center (CMC) announced that it has received certification from DNV GL Healthcare as a Primary Stroke Center, affirming the hospital’s readiness to handle a full range of stroke-related medical problems.

“This certification let’s our community know we have the resources and commitment to provide the best possible stroke care,” says Philip Clayton, president and CEO of CMC. “Our achievement in stroke care is backed by a combination of the right equipment, personnel and training to quickly assess and treat strokes. This includes the ability to efficiently transfer patients in the rare instances they require treatment beyond our capabilities. Achieving primary stroke center certification validates all the effort we have put into this program and ensuring the health and safety of our patients.”

The DNV GL Healthcare Primary Stroke Center Certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association, and affirms that CMC addresses the full spectrum of stroke care – diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education – and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.

-This is from a Press Release.