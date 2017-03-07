Conway police arrest 5 after trespassing call

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department arrested five people after responding to a trespassing call at Huckabee Heights Wednesday night.

According to Sgt. Darren Alston, when officers arrived at Huckabee Heights, five people in the area started to run in different directions. Four of the suspects were arrested near the scene and the fifth suspect was arrested Thursday.

The suspects, all of Conway, are Parnell Parmley and Damonte Kaleem Spann, both 17, and Rakim Kayshon Robinson and Dorien Antwon Vereen Price, both 19, and 20-year-old Devion Edward Wright.

Parmley, Spann, Robinson, and Price were each charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Each suspect’s bond was set at $1,935.

Following Wright’s arrest, officers obtained information indicating his involvement in other crimes that had previously been reported. Wright is charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts fo breaking and entering into vehicle, unlawful carrying pistol, possession of pistol by certain person, receiving stolen goods, and grand larceny over $10,000. His bond is set at $54,060.

