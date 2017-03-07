Conway leaders agree to restart search for new administrator

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway City Council voted Tuesday night to restart its search for a new city administrator.

Current city administrator Bill Graham plans to retire as of June 30.

Conway began search for its next city administrator a few months ago and city officials had hoped to have a new one named by now.

The City of Conway says they had a large number applicants for the city administrator job and officials were able to trim the list to three top picks after extensive background checks and interviews. As the city was in the final negotiations with the finalist, hiring officials learned the candidate ended up taking another job out of state.

In the Tuesday night city council meeting, the council debated whether or not they wanted to start the entire process all over again and ultimately decided to re advertise the position and start completely over.

They plan to put the new job posting up tomorrow and hope to have applications for the position due around April 7.

“Conway’s experiencing a huge growth spurt and our potential for great things happening has never been higher than it is right now,” Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy told News13’s Meghan Miller. “That’s one of the reasons it’s so important we put every ounce of energy we have into selecting just the right person to come in.”

According to the job posting, the city requires a minimum of five years of experience as a city or county administrator/manager or assistant administrator in a comparable community.

Now that officials are completely starting over, they will have to wait for the 30 day application term before they start vetting candidates. The city anticipates fewer applicants, but also believes they will have some of the same candidates apply on the new job posting.