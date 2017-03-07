Council approves first reading on Horry County swimming pool ordinance

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday night regarding swimming pool regulations.

County leaders first brought up the proposal last week that addressed where you can put a pool in your yard and whether or not you’d need a privacy fence.

Council members say they want to look at changing zoning rules so that any pool deeper than 33 inches, or any pool larger than a kiddie pool, would have to go in your back yard.

Council member Johnny Vaught says this is a common sense ordinance to avoid people putting pools in their front yards, and to clarify rules already in place.