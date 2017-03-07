Crews extinguish fire caused by frozen pizza in a frying pan

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue workers issued helpful advice for spring breakers on their Facebook page Monday night after they were called to a structure fire at Catalina Manor.

According to a Facebook post from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, “Attempting to cook frozen pizza in a frying pan doesn’t usually result in something edible, but it will set off smoke detectors.”

The fire rescue says they responded to a fire Monday evening around 10:30 p.m. at the Catlina Manor off of 1st Avenue North for a fire alarm. On arrival, crews were met with smoke in the hallway and ended up upgrading the call to a structure fire.

The post from the department says firefighters were able to take care of the smoke and after they checked for fire damage, people were allowed back into the building.