FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person received minor injuries following a vehicle fire Tuesday morning on I-95, according to West Florence Fire Rescue.

A Facebook post on the department’s page says fire crews responded to I-95 near the 159 north mile marker Tuesday morning. Crews arrived on scene to find one vehicle fully engulfed by flames, but they were able to quickly extinguished the fire.

The driver was transported by Florence County Emergency Medical Services.